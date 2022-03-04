Left Menu

U.S. envoy to U.N. says world narrowly averted nuclear catastrophe in Russian assault

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:50 IST
U.S. envoy to U.N. says world narrowly averted nuclear catastrophe in Russian assault
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe overnight when a fire broke out during a Russian seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday, and demanded assurances from Moscow that such an assault will not happen again.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the attack reflected a "dangerous new escalation" in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and warned that "imminent danger" persisted, citing Russian troops whom she said were 20 miles (32 km) from Ukraine's second largest nuclear facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022