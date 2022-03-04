U.S. envoy to U.N. says world narrowly averted nuclear catastrophe in Russian assault
- Country:
- United States
The world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe overnight when a fire broke out during a Russian seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday, and demanded assurances from Moscow that such an assault will not happen again.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the attack reflected a "dangerous new escalation" in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and warned that "imminent danger" persisted, citing Russian troops whom she said were 20 miles (32 km) from Ukraine's second largest nuclear facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
UN council backs talk, but no Russia pledge against invasion
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Russia's Lavrov late next week
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Lavrov late next week if Russia does not invade Ukraine