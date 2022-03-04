IEA details oil stock releases by country in response to Russia crisis
Member states of the International Energy Agency have finalised their contributions to a 60 million barrel oil release announced this week to buoy prices sent soaring by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IEA said on Friday.
From a total release of 61.7 million barrels, the United States will provide 30 million barrels followed by Japan with 7.5 million, South Korea with 4.4 million and Germany with 3.2 million. "In the last few days since the decision, each IEA member country has been considering how much it could contribute to the announced response plan, given its domestic circumstances," the Paris-based agency said in a statement. "The commitments submitted by members actually surpassed 60 million barrels, demonstrating great solidarity."
