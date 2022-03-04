Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine in heavy fighting but a huge blaze on the site was put out. Moscow's troops also bombarded Ukraine's capital Kyiv and laid siege to several other cities. * No damage to reactors The Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant was undamaged by what U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said he believed was a Russian projectile. Moscow blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for the attack. * City of Mariupol has no water, heating The eastern Black Sea port of Mariupol is without water and heating and food is scarce, its mayor said, appealing for military help. "We are simply being destroyed." * No to no-fly zones over Ukraine NATO allies rejected Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones, saying that would lead to an even more brutal war. "We are not part of this conflict," said NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg. * Ukraine says Russians driven from port city Ukrainians have driven invading Russian forces out of Mykolayiv but fighting continues on the city outskirts, the governor of the Black Sea port said.

* Ukraine still has most of its warplanes Ukraine retains a "significant majority" of its military aircraft nine days after the invasion started, a U.S. defense official said. * BBC halts news operations in Russia Britain's BBC said it would temporarily suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia after the introduction of a new law that could jail anybody found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

* Russia's Novaya Gazeta cuts Ukraine war reporting The newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said it would remove material on Russia's military actions in Ukraine from its website because of censorship. *INSIGHT-Russians, Ukrainians seek asylum at US-Mexico border A growing number of Russians and Ukrainians are traveling to Mexico, buying throwaway cars and driving across the border into the United States to seek asylum. * SANCTIONS Microsoft Corp is suspending new sales of its products and services in Ukraine, it said. Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont are temporarily closing their Russian stores. Danish brewer Carlsberg halted new investments in Russia and suspended beer exports.

* QUOTES Putin foe urges worldwide protests "Show the world that Russians don't want war. Come out in the squares of Berlin, New York, Amsterdam or Melbourne, wherever you are. Now we are all responsible for Russia's future," jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said in a post. *MARKETS: Investors run for cover

Stocks sank to one-year lows in Europe and bonds, commodities and crude rallied as investors ran for cover in the face of escalating war. The rouble ended the week down more than 20% as Russia's economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions. (Editing by Gareth Jones)

