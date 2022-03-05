Ukraine's U.N. ambassador to Russia: stop gaslighting on power plant
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations accused Russia on Friday of lying about its takeover of the country's biggest nuclear power plant and warned that thousands of people living nearby would be endangered if operations there are disturbed.
"Thousands of people, including civilians, who are currently unable to evacuate the area near the plant due to ongoing shelling and fighting, would be affected," Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- the U.N. Security Council
- Russia
- United Nations
- Sergiy Kyslytsya
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension
FOREX-Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Lavrov late next week if Russia does not invade Ukraine
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia