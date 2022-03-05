Left Menu

Ukraine's U.N. ambassador to Russia: stop gaslighting on power plant

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations accused Russia on Friday of lying about its takeover of the country's biggest nuclear power plant and warned that thousands of people living nearby would be endangered if operations there are disturbed.

"Thousands of people, including civilians, who are currently unable to evacuate the area near the plant due to ongoing shelling and fighting, would be affected," Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

