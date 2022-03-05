U.S. weighing options if it decides to cut consumption of Russian energy -White House

The Biden administration is looking at options if it were to decide to cut U.S. consumption of Russian energy, White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse said on Friday, adding that the United States does not import much Russian oil.

"What's really most important is that we maintain (a) steady supply of global energy," Rouse told reporters at a White House news briefing, adding that the administration was "considering a range of options that we could take right now" if needed.

