France, partners to propose measures to boost security of Ukraine's nuclear energy sites

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 01:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France and its partners will propose in the coming hours a set of concrete measures to boost the safety and security of Ukraine's five main nuclear energy sites, based on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criteria.

Macron said in a statement he had spoken with the IAEA director on Friday and supported the organisation's efforts to monitor Ukraine's nuclear installations. Macron said he strongly condemned Russian forces' attack on Ukraine's civil nuclear installations and called on Russia to immediately stop its military action so that Ukrainian authorities can take full control of the country's nuclear installations.

The United States and its allies heavily criticized Russia on Friday at the United Nations over its shelling and seizure overnight of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, and some demanded that Moscow not let such an attack happen again.

