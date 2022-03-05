Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in an assault that Washington said had risked a catastrophe. Moscow's troops also bombarded the capital Kyiv and laid siege to several other cities. * No damage to reactors The Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant was undamaged by what U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said he believed was a Russian projectile. Moscow blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for the attack. * City of Mariupol has no water, heating The eastern Black Sea port of Mariupol is without water and heating and food is scarce, its mayor said, appealing for military help. "We are simply being destroyed." * No to no-fly zones over Ukraine NATO rejected Ukraine's calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, saying that would lead to an even more brutal war. "We are not part of this conflict," said NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg. * Ukraine still has most of its warplanes Ukraine retains a "significant majority" of its military aircraft nine days after the invasion started, a U.S. defense official said.

* BBC halts reporting in Russia Britain's BBC stopped reporting in Russia after parliament passed a law there imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news. * Russia blocks Facebook Russia blocked access to Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media on the platform.

* Bread priced forced up by war Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's biggest wheat growers, will drive up the price of bread. This will erode food security for millions of people, the World Food Programme said. *INSIGHT-Russians, Ukrainians seek asylum at US-Mexico border A growing number of Russians and Ukrainians are traveling to Mexico, buying throwaway cars and driving across the border into the United States to seek asylum. * SANCTIONS Microsoft Corp is suspending new sales of its products and services in Ukraine, it said. Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont are temporarily closing their Russian stores. Danish brewer Carlsberg halted new investments in Russia and suspended beer exports.

* QUOTES Putin foe urges worldwide protests "Show the world that Russians don't want war. Come out in the squares of Berlin, New York, Amsterdam or Melbourne, wherever you are. Now we are all responsible for Russia's future," jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said in a post. *MARKETS Investors run for cover Stocks sank to one-year lows in Europe and bonds, commodities and crude rallied as investors ran for cover in the face of escalating war. The rouble ended the week down more than 20% as Russia's economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions. (Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)