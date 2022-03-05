IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Iranian capital Tehran - reports

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, arrived in Iran's capital Tehran, Iranian news agencies reported early on Saturday, as talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal have reached a crucial stage.

Tasnim news agency said Grossi was welcomed at the Tehran airport by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)