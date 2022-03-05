Left Menu

IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Iranian capital Tehran - reports

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 02:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, arrived in Iran's capital Tehran, Iranian news agencies reported early on Saturday, as talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal have reached a crucial stage.

Tasnim news agency said Grossi was welcomed at the Tehran airport by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

