LVMH to 'temporarily' close its 124 shops in Russia

French luxury group LVMH will "temporarily" close its 124 stores in Russia from Sunday, a group spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The group, which has its headquarters in Paris, took the decision given "the current circumstances in the region," the spokesperson said. Doing business in Russia has become complex since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the United States, Britain and the Europe Union to impose sweeping sanctions.

The announcement follows similar moves earlier in the day by Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont, who were the first major global luxury firms to pause all commercial activities in the country. The spokesperson added that the group's 3,500 employees in Russia would continue to receive their salary and benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)