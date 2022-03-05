Iran President Raisi says he 'places hope in God, people,' not nuclear talks
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in televised remarks late on Friday that he placed hope in God and the Iranian people, and not any "economic miracle" from talks in Vienna to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
"Regarding the talks, we place our hope in God first and then... in the capacities of the people of this country, and not at all any economic miracle that might arise from Vienna," Raisi said. "We do seek and will continue to work towards the lifting of sanctions, more importantly neutralising them."
