Exclusive-Americans broadly support Ukraine no-fly zone, Russia oil ban -poll

A broad bipartisan majority of Americans think the United States should stop buying Russian oil and gas and work with NATO to set up "no-fly zones" to protect Ukraine from Russian air strikes, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Friday. The poll, conducted Thursday and Friday, suggests that U.S. outrage is growing over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which in recent days has increasingly involved Russian bombing of urban areas.

Russia seizes Europe's biggest nuclear plant and blocks media websites

Russian forces in Ukraine sparked worldwide alarm on Friday as they seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and Moscow blocked Facebook and some foreign media websites as it passed a "fake" news law amid mounting censure from global companies. The biggest attack on a European state since World War Two has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions, an exodus of firms from Russia and fears of a global economic hit and wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Analysis-Russian attacks spur debate about nuclear power as climate fix

Russia’s takeover of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine should spur companies and policymakers to be more careful in plans to build reactors to fight climate change, nuclear safety experts said on Friday. Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Friday after heavy fighting sparked a huge blaze in a training building at the site. The fire was extinguished and officials said the facility was safe.

Analysis-Iranian oil could take months to flow after a nuclear deal

A deal to limit Iran's nuclear programme would lead to sanctions on its oil sector being lifted but it could take several months for any more Iranian crude to flow, and even then it may only offer short-term respite to tight oil markets, analysts said. Oil soared this week to almost $120 a barrel for the first time in a decade as the West slapped sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, before hopes that a deal with Iran could be announced within days knocked crude from its highs.

Berlin better prepared to handle Ukraine refugees after lessons of 2015

Scenes of Ukrainian refugees arriving at Berlin railway station and Germans on the platforms waving welcome signs have stirred memories of the massive influx of mostly Middle Eastern asylum seekers who came in 2015. But this time, thanks largely to the lessons learned seven years ago in taking in more than one million people, Germany is better prepared to take in the Ukrainians now fleeing Russia's invasion of their country, humanitarian aid workers said.

Tearful Ukrainians in Lviv wait for hours to board trains, fleeing Russian attacks

Thousands of people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine waited for hours on Friday outside the railway station at the western city of Lviv to board trains heading to Poland. Lviv, some 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the Polish border, has become a transit point for families fleeing fighting in eastern, southern and central Ukraine.

BBC halts reporting in Russia after new law, Bloomberg and Canada's CBC follow suit

The BBC said on Friday it had stopped reporting in Russia after parliament passed a law there imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news. Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia's enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.

Italy seizes yacht owned by Russian oligarch Mordashov -source

Italian police have seized a yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, the richest man in Russia before being blacklisted this week by the European Union following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The 65-metre (215-ft) "Lady M" was impounded in the northern Italian port of Imperia, the source said.

Underground U.S. groups funnel fighters, medics to Ukraine

A former U.S. military linguist is arming volunteers with Russian phrases like "put your weapon down" before they head to Ukraine to fight. Another U.S. veteran said he was in Ukraine linking volunteers to groups on the ground. They are among organizers from three U.S. online networks Reuters spoke to this week that are creating underground pipelines of military, medical and other volunteers for Ukraine.

Analysis-How the Biden White House is fighting Russian disinformation

As the United States and Western allies grapple with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is taking a unique approach to fighting a surge in Russian disinformation and propaganda. Unlike its European allies, the White House is not directly pushing the giant U.S.-based tech and social media companies that control the flow of information to billions of people to take down disinformation or accounts that spread it, administration sources with direct knowledge of the matter say.

