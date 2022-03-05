Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and Moscow blocked Facebook and some foreign media websites as it passed a "fake" news law amid mounting censure from global companies over its invasion of Ukraine. * No damage to reactors The Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant - Europe's biggest - was undamaged by what U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said he believed was a Russian projectile. Moscow blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for the attack. * International media organizations suspend work in Russia CNN said it would stop broadcasting in Russia, and the BBC, Canada's CBC and Bloomberg News temporarily suspended operations after Russia's parliament passed the new media law.

* U.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports The Biden administration is considering cutting U.S. imports of Russian oil and ways to minimize the impact on global supplies and consumers * City of Mariupol has no water, heating The eastern Black Sea port of Mariupol is without water and heating and food is scarce, its mayor said, appealing for military help. "We are simply being destroyed." * Ukraine still has most of its warplanes Ukraine retains a "significant majority" of its military aircraft nine days after the invasion started, a U.S. defense official said. * Bread prices to be forced up by war Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's biggest wheat growers, will drive up the price of bread. This will erode food security for millions of people, the World Food Programme said. * INSIGHT-Russians, Ukrainians seek asylum at US-Mexico border A growing number of Russians and Ukrainians are traveling to Mexico, buying throwaway cars and driving across the border into the United States to seek asylum. * SANCTIONS Microsoft Corp is suspending new sales of its products and services in Ukraine, it said. Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont are temporarily closing their Russian stores. Danish brewer Carlsberg halted new investments in Russia and suspended beer exports.

* QUOTES The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the world had narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe. The attack reflected a "dangerous new escalation" in Russia's invasion, she said during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting, warning that "imminent danger." * MARKETS Investors run for cover Stock prices weakened globally, and safe-haven assets were in demand. The rouble ended the week down more than 20% as Russia's economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions. (Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)