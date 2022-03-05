China plans to better meet the reasonable demand of home buyers
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 07:31 IST
China will better meet the reasonable demand for home buyers and promote the healthy development of the housing market based on differentiated approaches, Premier Li Keqiang said in a government work report on Saturday.
China will also stabilize land prices and housing prices, and maintain "housing is for living, not for speculation", the report said.
