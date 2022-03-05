Left Menu

Government officials in TN's Madurai to walk, use public buses on Wednesdays in bid to curb pollution

In a bid to control air pollution in Madurai, all government officials and officers under the Madurai district administration have been advised to abstain from using personal motor vehicles on Wednesdays and to come to work using either public transport, or electric bicycles and vehicles or walk to office.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-03-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 07:54 IST
Government officials in TN's Madurai to walk, use public buses on Wednesdays in bid to curb pollution
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to control air pollution in Madurai, all government officials and officers under the Madurai district administration have been advised to abstain from using personal motor vehicles on Wednesdays and to come to work using either public transport, or electric bicycles and vehicles or walk to office.

A circular issued by the Madurai District Collector S Aneesh Sekhar read: "In order to control air pollution in Madurai, government departments will now have to come to the office on Wednesdays every week by bus or on foot."

The circular was issued after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which has been launching various green initiatives to control air pollution, in its first attempt decided that all Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board staff and contract staff should not use personal motor vehicles in observance of the Pollution Office Week - Travel Day (Wednesday) and that all staff, officers and contract staff working in the office should travel by public transport on Wednesdays or weekly. Or come to the office by bicycle/electric bicycle. (ANI)

