China to boost coal output, reserve and transportation - NDRC report

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 08:18 IST
  Country:
  • China

China will boost the production of advanced coal and rapidly enhance coal reserve capacity, aiming to increasing the government-deployable storage to 5% of local consumption, the country's state economic planner said on Saturday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said in a statement that it will guarantee coal transportation and improve coal pricing mechanisms, as the country has been striving to ensure the supply of the feedstock fuel for power generation and cool the runaway prices of the commodity.

