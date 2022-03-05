Left Menu

Mizoram reports 433 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 433 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 05-03-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 10:02 IST
Mizoram reports 433 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 433 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday. This has taken the number of total cases in the state till now to 217038.

There are currently 5110 active COVID-19 cases, the state health department stated. The positivity rate stands at 22.19 per cent.

A total of 211267 people have recovered from the virus in the state while 661 people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022