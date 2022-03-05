Left Menu

Kerala Revenue Dept plans to implement National Housing Park; develop it as tourism hub

Kerala Revenue Department has planned to implement National Housing Park to showcase housing models costing Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-03-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 10:06 IST
Kerala Revenue Dept plans to implement National Housing Park; develop it as tourism hub
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Revenue Department has planned to implement National Housing Park to showcase housing models costing Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. The Kerala government said that it is the first such project in India.

The exhibition will come up in six acres of land and will be developed as a tourist attraction. "Kerala Revenue Department plans to implement National Housing Park for the first time in India. The project will set up an extensive exhibition of houses built at a cost of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh on six acres of land and will be converted to a tourism hub," the Kerala Government tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022