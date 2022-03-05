Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country. * No damage to reactors The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Europe's biggest - was undamaged by what U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said he believed was a Russian projectile. Moscow blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for the attack. * International media organisations suspend work in Russia CNN said it would stop broadcasting in Russia, and the BBC, Canada's CBC and Bloomberg News temporarily suspended operations after Russia's parliament passed the new media law.

* U.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports The Biden administration is considering cutting U.S. imports of Russian oil and ways to minimise the impact on global supplies and consumers. * City of Mariupol has no water, heating The eastern Black Sea port is without water and heating, and food is scarce, its mayor said, appealing for military help. "We are simply being destroyed." * Ukraine still has most of its warplanes Ukraine retained a "significant majority" of its military aircraft nine days after the invasion started, a U.S. defence official said. * Bread prices to be forced up by war Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's biggest wheat growers, will drive up the price of bread, eroding food security for millions of people, the World Food Programme said. * INSIGHT-Russians, Ukrainians seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border A growing number of Russians and Ukrainians are travelling to Mexico, buying throwaway cars and driving across the border into the United States to seek asylum. * SANCTIONS Singapore, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub, is sanctioning four Russian banks and banning exports of electronics, computers and military items. Microsoft Corp , Birkin bag maker Hermes, Cartier owner Richemont and Danish brewer Carlsberg all took steps against Russia.

* QUOTES U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the world had narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe. She told an emergency Security Council meeting the attack reflected a "dangerous new escalation" in Russia's invasion, warning that "imminent danger". * MARKETS Investors run for cover Stock prices weakened globally, and safe-haven assets were in demand. The rouble ended the week down more than 20% as Russia's economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions. (Editing William Mallard)

