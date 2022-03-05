Left Menu

Delhi Deputy CM inaugurates swimming pools in Government school

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya inaugurated two swimming pools in a government school in Delhi. The students of Sarvodya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, Mayur Vihar, cheered and made two rounds of the pool during the inaugural event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 12:39 IST
Delhi Deputy CM inaugurates swimming pools in Government school
Delhi Deputy CM inaugrates 2 swimming pools(ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya inaugurated two swimming pools in a government school in Delhi. The students of Sarvodya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, Mayur Vihar, cheered and made two rounds of the pool during the inaugural event. The Deputy CM said that it was the decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide world-class facilities to these schools. Therefore, we would like to make swimming pools in future too.

Sisodiya said that from April 1, the pool will be fully functional and open for all children from nearby schools. "Children from all nearby areas can learn swimming here. They can also train professionally under coaches and thus represent at national and international level competitions." said the Minister.

The swimming pools have been closed for almost two years due to covid restrictions and this inauguration serves as an inspiration to many upcoming swimmers in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022