Spark causes fire in Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train, says Railway official

The Divisional Railway Manager, Dimpy Garg on Saturday informed that the preliminary investigation suggests the fire in the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train started with a spark in the fourth coach of the train, however, the exact reason is yet to be known. "Train departed from Saharanpur and near Daurala (Meerut), we received information of sparks in the train. For it looks like that the fire broke out in 4th motor coach...a high-level committee has been formed to ascertain the exact reasons," said Garg.

The train numbered 04460 was going from Saharanpur to Delhi. "Blazing coach was separated from rest of the train and traffic was stopped in the section," he added.

"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said YK Jha, Traffic Inspector, Indian Railways Meanwhile, passengers who were on board the train were sent to their destination in the next mail train. (ANI)

