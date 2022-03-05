Left Menu

IAEA chief says nuclear deal not possible until Iran resolves its issues with IAEA

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 05-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 14:22 IST
Rafael Grossi Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday that reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers will not be possible without resolving Tehran's issues with the IAEA.

Speaking after meeting with officials in Tehran, Grossi said the IAEA and Iran would work together to resolve the issues in the coming three or four months.

