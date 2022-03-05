France works to secure Ukraine nuclear sites
The statement said Macron is extremely concerned about the risks to nuclear safety, security and the implementation of international safeguards resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Macron said Russia must immediately cease its illegal and dangerous military actions and allow Ukrainian authorities full control over all nuclear facilities within Ukraines internationally recognised borders.
The office of President Emmanuel Macron says France will soon propose concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's five main nuclear sites.
The safeguards will be drawn up on the basis of International Atomic Energy Agency criteria, a statement from the French presidency said Saturday.
A Russian attack on a nuclear plant sparked a fire on Friday and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe. The statement said Macron is "extremely concerned about the risks to nuclear safety, security and the implementation of international safeguards resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine." Macron said Russia "must immediately cease its illegal and dangerous military actions" and allow Ukrainian authorities full control over all nuclear facilities within Ukraine's internationally recognised borders. He urged Russia to allow "free, regular and unhindered access for facility personnel to ensure their continued safe operation."
