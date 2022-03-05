IAEA chief says nuclear deal not possible until Iran resolves its issues with agency
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday that reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers will not be possible without resolving Tehran's issues with the agency.
Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Islami said it would take three or four months to resolve outstanding issues.
