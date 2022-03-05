Italy's foreign minister and Eni CEO fly to Qatar for energy talks
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:17 IST
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is flying to Qatar with the head of energy group Eni to discuss energy cooperation in light of the Ukraine crisis, the ministry said on Saturday.
The trip follows a visit by the two to Algeria on Monday, where they sought an increase in gas supplies from the North African country as Europe steps up its efforts to tap alternative flows following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
