Kremlin says the West is behaving like bandits

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:38 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
The Kremlin said on Saturday that the West was behaving like bandits but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's energy exports then it would roil energy markets.

