J-K: Suspicious object found in Srinagar's Alamgari Bazar area

A suspicious object was found in the Alamgari Bazar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:44 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After getting the information, security forces and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

