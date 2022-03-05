J-K: Suspicious object found in Srinagar's Alamgari Bazar area
A suspicious object was found in the Alamgari Bazar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:44 IST
After getting the information, security forces and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
