Mumbai Police files complaint over false IT raid on BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:36 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday filed a police complaint against a person who tweeted that the commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal will be probed by the Income Tax department for irregularities. Advocates Sunil Sonawane has lodged a police complaint in Azad Maidan against Sameet Thakkar for spreading false information about BMC chief.

Sameet Thakkar on Friday in a tweet said, "Big breaking, According to top sources of @Income Tax India is all set to inquire BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in a standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav case. Notice in this regard has been served according to my source." BMC commissioner Chahal said that no notice has been received from Income Tax Department and a police complaint has been filed against Thakkar for spreading false and mischievous news.

"The following tweet is false. A complaint is filed against this individual for spreading false news, with malicious intent. No notice has been received for the inquiry against BMC Commissioner by Income Tax Office of India," BMC said in a tweet. (ANI)

