Geological Survey DG calls for officers to work tirelessly for making India self-reliant in minerals

Geological Survey of India Director-General Rajendra Singh Garkhal has called for young officers to make use of the modern technologies for carrying out explorations and other geo-scientific activities and work tirelessly to make the nation self-reliant in the mineral sector.

Garkhal underlined the strides made by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) during the past 172 years and stressed the need to sustain the same through various initiatives that the organisation has taken up under its missions.

He pointed out that GSI has been instrumental in identifying mineral blocks and augmenting vast mineral resources of the nation, the mines ministry said in a statement.

Garkhal highlighted that GSI recently handed over more than 150 G2 and G3 mineral blocks as well as 152 G4 mineral blocks to various state governments for auctioning.

GSI, the country's premier geological organisation, celebrated its 172nd Foundation Day across all the offices with great enthusiasm. The main function was held at the Central Headquarters of GSI, Kolkata on Friday, where Garkhal inaugurated the celebrations.

The organisation was set up in 1851 primarily to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organisation of international repute. Its main functions relate to creating and updating national geo-scientific information and mineral resource assessment.