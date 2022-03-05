Left Menu

Russia links Iran nuclear deal to Ukraine sanctions

that the current process triggered by the United States does not in any way damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic State."

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:22 IST
Russia links Iran nuclear deal to Ukraine sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Saturday that it wanted written guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Russia would not damage its cooperation with Iran under a 2015 nuclear deal with global powers that Tehran and Washington are seeking to revive. "We need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations which is laid down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

"We have asked for a written guarantee ... that the current process triggered by the United States does not in any way damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic State."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022