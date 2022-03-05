Guj: Sagar Parikrama initiative for fishermen launched from Mandvi

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Saturday launched the Sagar Parikrama initiative from the coast of Mandvi in Gujarat's Kutch district along the Arabian Sea.

The Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy minister offered tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma at his memorial at Mandvi where he was born in 1857, an official said. Sagar Parikrama was flagged off from Mandvi and reached Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district on the first day, he said.

''During the parikrama, we will talk to fishermen about various schemes launched by the Centre for them and listen to their concerns and try to resolve them,'' Rupala said.

The first leg of Sagar Parikrama will end at Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace Porbandar on March 6.

Sagar Parikrama is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, with the participation of senior ministers, government officials, fishermen representatives, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, professionals and scientists from across the country.

As per an official release, the initiative will focus on sustainable balance between the utilisation of marine fisheries resources for food security and livelihoods of coastal fishing communities and protection of marine ecosystems.

Sagar Parikrama is proposed to be conducted in all coastal states and Union Territories through a pre-decided sea route, from Gujarat, Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)