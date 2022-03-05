Left Menu

Russia's demand for guarantees "not constructive" for Vienna talks -Iranian official

Russia's demand for written guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Moscow would not damage its cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Saturday. "Russians had put this demand on table since two days ago.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:26 IST
Russia's demand for guarantees "not constructive" for Vienna talks -Iranian official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Russia's demand for written guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Moscow would not damage its cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Saturday.

"Russians had put this demand on table since two days ago. There is an understanding that by changing its position in Vienna talks Russia wants to secure its interests in other places. This move is not constructive for Vienna nuclear talks," said the official in Tehran.

Russia said on Saturday that Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the Iran nuclear deal, warning the West that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022