Left Menu

J-K witnessing record tourist footfall, significant reduction in stone-pelting, protests: Chinar Corps

The Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Saturday informed that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a record footfall of tourists this year, adding that there has been a significant reduction in incidents of stone-pelting, protests or bandhs in the UT.

ANI | Gulmarg (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:43 IST
J-K witnessing record tourist footfall, significant reduction in stone-pelting, protests: Chinar Corps
Chinar Corps' Lieutenant General DP Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Saturday informed that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a record footfall of tourists this year, adding that there has been a significant reduction in incidents of stone-pelting, protests or bandhs in the UT. Haling the progress of development in the Union Territory, Chinar Corps' Lieutenant General DP Pandey said today, "A record number of tourists came here last year. There has been a reduction in stone-pelting, protests or bandhs. Terrorist recruitment has come down. Youth have realised that they make them fools by providing them guns."

Previously, on December 30, 2021, Pandey said that the infiltration attempts from the other side of the border into Jammu and Kashmir have gone down this year, adding that terror groups are trying to recruit young children aged 15-16 years. "The infiltration attempts are not serious as of now. The numbers have gone down this year. We are vigilant and totally prepared to ensure that no one is able to sneak in," said Pandey while talking to ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022