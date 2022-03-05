Evacuations from Mariupol, Volnovakha won't start on Saturday -ICRC
"We remain in dialogue with the parties about the safe passage of civilians from different cities affected by the conflict," the ICRC said in a statement. "The scenes in Mariupol and in other cities today are heart-breaking.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it understood that evacuations of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine would not start on Saturday because of the conflict following Russia's invasion. "We remain in dialogue with the parties about the safe passage of civilians from different cities affected by the conflict," the ICRC said in a statement.
"The scenes in Mariupol and in other cities today are heart-breaking. Any initiative from the parties that gives civilians a respite from the violence and allows them to voluntarily leave for safer areas is welcome." The Ukrainian government previously said the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha and the ICRC is the ceasefire's guarantor. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
UN council backs talk, but no Russia pledge against invasion
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Russia's Lavrov late next week
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Lavrov late next week if Russia does not invade Ukraine