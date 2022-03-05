Left Menu

Evacuations from Mariupol, Volnovakha won't start on Saturday -ICRC

"We remain in dialogue with the parties about the safe passage of civilians from different cities affected by the conflict," the ICRC said in a statement. "The scenes in Mariupol and in other cities today are heart-breaking.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:18 IST
  • United Kingdom

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it understood that evacuations of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine would not start on Saturday because of the conflict following Russia's invasion. "We remain in dialogue with the parties about the safe passage of civilians from different cities affected by the conflict," the ICRC said in a statement.

"The scenes in Mariupol and in other cities today are heart-breaking. Any initiative from the parties that gives civilians a respite from the violence and allows them to voluntarily leave for safer areas is welcome." The Ukrainian government previously said the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha and the ICRC is the ceasefire's guarantor. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

