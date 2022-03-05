Left Menu

IT dept raids real estate firms including Gaursons in Noida, Ghaziabad

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at real estate firms including Gaursons and at the premises of some property brokers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Updated: 05-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:34 IST
The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at real estate firms including Gaursons and at the premises of some property brokers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. As per sources, the search began on Wednesday and is still underway. IT Department has seized a large number of documents from the premises.

Searches are underway at 28 premises including in Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram. A large number of documents were seized. Premises of promotor Manoj Gaur has been also raided. Prolonged interrogation was conducted on the family members and employees of the builder, accountants. Business associates of both the real estate firms are also being investigated. (ANI)

