International Women's Day: Yuvraj Singh's Foundation in collaboration with Goa govt organizes events to create awareness on breast cancer

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, the former cricketer and cancer survivor, Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation is organizing a series of events in Goa to create awareness about the need for early detection and regular screening of breast cancer. According to an official statement issued by the state government, these initiatives will be organized in partnership with the SBI Foundation and the Government of Goa.

YouWeCan Foundation has been working with the Government of Goa since October 2021 on a project called 'SwasthMahila, Swasth Goa'. Funded by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance and with SBI Foundation as the project partner and UE Life Sciences as the technology partner, this project aims to screen one lakh women in the State for breast cancer over a period of two years, thereby ensuring that 50 per cent of the age-eligible female population in the state is screened. The Foundation's initiatives on International Women's Day will aim to increase awareness about the 'SwasthMahila, Swasth Goa' project so that women across Goa can benefit from this programme.

Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming events in Goa, YouWeCan Foundation's Chairperson, Shabnam Singh said, "YouWeCan Foundation is already fully engaged in the SwasthMahila, Swasth Goa programme. The initiatives that we are taking on the occasion of International Women's Day are aimed at strengthening our message that early detection of cancer saves lives." "Through these camps, we would like to give a comfortable environment to women across Goa where they can openly discuss issues related to breast cancer," she added.

On March 8, Breast Cancer Screening Camps will be held at six locations across Goa. These locations include the Directorate of Higher Secondary in Porvorim, Government College of Science and Commerce in Quepem, PES College of Education in Ponda, New English High School in Pernem, Vedanta in Marcel and the NCD Camp at CHC Canacona. The camps will be held from 10 am to 2 pm and screening will be free of cost for all participants, the statement read. On March 9, a free mega Breast Cancer Screening Camp will be organized at the Asilo Hospital, North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa from 9 am to 5 pm. The Camp will be organized by YouWeCan Foundation with the support of the Directorate of Women and Child Development, it further said.

Apart from the Breast Cancer Screening Camps, a Bike Rally is also being organized on March 12 with the objective of spreading awareness about breast cancer detection. Over 100 bikers from across Goa and nearby states will participate in the 'Ride for Cancer' bike rally, which will start from the South Goa District Hospital in Margao and cover a total distance of about 25 km via PHC Cansolim, Colva Church and finally back to South Goa District Hospital.

At PHC Cansolim, a breast cancer awareness talk will be conducted by a doctor for all the participants. The bike rally is being organized by the YouWeCan Foundation, the Government of Goa and the SBI Foundation in partnership with Autologue Design. The event will be held in association with around 12 biker clubs, including Goa Royal Riders, Harley Owners Group, Kawasaki Owners Group, Royal Enfield Garage Cafe, Bikers Club, Bajaj Avenger Club and Goa Enthusiastic Riders Club among others, the statement read.

Breast Cancer is the most common form of cancer in India, with 1 in 8 women contracting the disease and 1,62,000 new cases every year. Moreover, 70 per cent of patients get diagnosed in advanced stages due to a lack of screening. (ANI)

