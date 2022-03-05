Language row: Non-tribal outfits call for Jharkhand bandh on Sunday

Non-tribal organisations led by Bhojpuri Magahi Maithili Angika Manch (BMMAM) have called for a state-wide bandh in Jharkhand on Sunday to press for their demand for inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi in the list of regional languages of Dhanbad and Bokaro districts.

They are also protesting the demand for 1932 cut-off date as proof of land records for the state's domicile policy.

BMMAM along with other non-tribal organisations took out a torchlight procession from Shaheed Chowk to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Saturday evening seeking support from people to make the bandh a success.

The Jharkhand government has withdrawn Bhojpuri and Magahi from the list of regional languages of Dhanbad and Bokaro through an order on February 18 amid protests.

A section of legislators has raised the demand of implementing the 1932- Khatiyan (proof of land document of a person) based domicile policy.

Replying on the issue in the assembly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that implementing the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy is being considered and a decision would soon be taken whether to constitute a committee or frame a rule in this regard.

BMMAM president Kailash Yadav told PTI, ''We protest the discriminatory approach of the Jharkhand government over languages and demand the inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi in the list of regional languages of Dhanbad and Bokaro. The demand of 1932 Khatiyan policy is also baseless.'' He claimed that as many as 28 organisations have supported the bandh call.

Meanwhile, several tribal outfits including Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad, Adivasi Jan Parishad, Kendriya Sarna Samiti and Adivasi Lohra Samaj, in a meeting on Saturday, criticised the Jharkhand bandh call of the BMMAM.

The tribal organisations have decided to gherao the state assembly on March 14 in support of their demand for the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy.

The Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha withdrew a notification dated December 24, 2021 that allowed these two languages in matric and intermediate levels for appearing in recruitment examinations of district-level posts, conducted by the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission.

People in both the districts had been agitating under the banner of the Jharkhandi Bhasa Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, stating that these languages were not widely spoken in the region.

