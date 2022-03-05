UP polls: Varanasi Sculptors urge Modi government to help revive their business

Sculptors in Varanasi involved in stone carving business have appealed to PM Modi government at the Centre and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to take necessary steps for the revival of their business as it is on the verge of extinction. The artisans, businessmen and labourers associated with the stone carving business of Varanasi requested the government to increase their wages so as to improve their livelihood. This assumes importance as Varanasi is the home constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Varanasi, about three to four thousand families were associated with the stone carving business; which has now gone down to 300 to 250 families. The stone carvings are found in Ranipur, Madhavpur, Sudamapur, Ramnagar, Sankuldhara, Pokhara areas of Varanasi. The main shortcomings of this business at present is wage-- neither the artisans nor the businessmen are making any profits. People said that the Modi government is running a training program to promote stone art but along with that they also need to take steps to revive the business.

Jai Singh, who lives in Varanasi's Ranipur area and is associated with the stone art business for a long time, said, "I try my best to take this business forward. For this, I make use of innovative ideas. I have made dustless elephants, chessboards. Apart from this, I am also trying to provide facilities to my artisans. But we are not making enough profit for that." According to Jai Singh, electricity is very important for stone carving and to make a profit, the government must provide electricity to the stone carvers at the same rate as that of the weavers. Chandan Lal, who is into the stone art business since 1973, said, "We urge the government to give us electricity at a low rate, make our cards permanent so that wherever we go, we do not face any problem in transporting goods because the policemen harass us a lot. Apart from this, the Mahoba mine, which has been closed, from where we used to get cheap stones, should be opened again so that we can get stones at cheaper rates."

Harilal, an artisan who works in the Sudamapur stone factory, said, "The stone artisans are decreasing as there is no profit in this business. We do not want our children to get into this profession. Health facilities are not available even after hard work. We want a proper exhaust system in the workshop so that we can avoid dust. Apart from this, our wages should be increased and the government should pay attention to health facilities." Young Anand Kumar Sahni, who recently joined his father in the stone art business, said, "These stone products, first we send them to the exporter and from there these goods are exported to America and Canada. Mostly, candle stands and cosmetics boxes are sent to America."

Elaborating on the demand for stone-made products in foreign countries, Sahni said, "Plastic is banned in foreign countries and stone is a natural product. Therefore, there is demand for all these products in foreign countries." He added that more people should be trained in stone carving to enhance the business. The stone art of Varanasi which includes decorative items and utility items is gradually decreasing. Although the government is continuously holding training programs to promote handicrafts, the people associated with this business are of the opinion that then the government needs to give more effort and facilities escalate the business.

When the people were asked about the election, they said that they would only vote for PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. According to them, there has been overall development in Varanasi under BJP leadership. "Earlier, there used to be big potholes on the road. Now the roads have been improved. We will vote BJP in the name of Narendra Modi." PM Modi has been camping in Varanasi for the last two days. His Parliamentary constituency will go to the polls in the last phase of the state Assembly elections.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls on March 7. The counting of vote will be held on March 10.(ANI)

