IAEA, Iran aim to resolve standoff over uranium traces by early June

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 06-03-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 00:00 IST
Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog aim to resolve a standoff over the origin of uranium particles found at old but undeclared sites by early June, they said in a joint statement, aiming to remove an obstacle to reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

According to a timeline in the statement https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/joint-statement-by-he-mr-mohammad-eslami-vice-president-and-president-of-the-atomic-energy-organization-of-iran-and-he-mr-rafael-grossi-director-general-of-the-international-atomic-energy-agency, Iran will provide "written explanations including related supporting documents" to unanswered International Atomic Energy Agency questions on three sites by March 20 before other exchanges, after which IAEA chief Rafael Grossi "will aim to report his conclusion by the June 2022 (IAEA) Board of Governors", which begins on June 6.

