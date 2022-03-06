Customer stabs fruit-seller to death in Mumbai

A customer stabbed a fruit-seller to death after a dispute over a money transaction in the Null Bazar area of Mumbai on Saturday after which the Crime Branch arrested the accused while he was trying to flee from the state. Vinayak Chauhan of the Crime Branch said, "the accused Sohrab Qureshi (25) had a dispute with a fruit seller over money transaction after which he stabbed the fruit seller Babuji Qureshi (55) and attacked his son Chhotu Qureshi (30). Babuji died on the spot while Chhotu has been admitted at JJ Hospital for treatment."

The accused ran from the spot after the incident, the officer added. An FIR was registered under Section 302 (Punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 37(1) and started looking for the accused.

Later, on input, the Crime Branch laid a trap and arrested the accused from the Malvani area in Malad while he was trying to flee to Uttar Pradesh, the officer said. (ANI)

