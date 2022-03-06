Left Menu

Amit Shah attends CISF's 53rd Raising Day ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 11:10 IST
Amit Shah attends CISF's 53rd Raising Day ceremony
Amit Shah attends CISF's 53rd Raising Day ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. The Union Home Minister also inspected the parade of the force here.

CISF DG, Sheel Vardhan Singh, at the event, said, "Today we are playing an important role in the development of the country by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, ports, airports and metro rails." The CISF contingent, dressed in pristine uniforms, represented the diversity of the force.

The CISF is a central armed police force of the country and is among one of the six paramilitary forces of India. It functions under the Union Home Ministry. The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022