Left Menu

Evacuated students from Ukraine be accommodated in our educational institutions: Varun Gandhi

Amid the ongoing evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday called upon the Central government to accommodate the medical students coming back from the conflict-ridden country in the educational institutions within India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 11:42 IST
Evacuated students from Ukraine be accommodated in our educational institutions: Varun Gandhi
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday called upon the Central government to accommodate the medical students coming back from the conflict-ridden country in the educational institutions within India. The BJP MP stressed that efforts should be made to ensure that the education of the evacuated medical students isn't hampered.

"We need to accommodate the students (coming back from Ukraine) into our educational institutions by relaxing the norms," tweeted Gandhi on Sunday. Expressing concern over hardships faced by the students, Gandhi said, "The conflict in Ukraine has given a lot of mental pain to thousands of students. On one hand, there are bitter memories of the battlefield, on the other hand, the future hangs in the balance. We should worry about the concerns of students and their parents," reads the tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under 'Operation Ganga' from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries, bordering Ukraine, to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022