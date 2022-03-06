Evacuated students from Ukraine be accommodated in our educational institutions: Varun Gandhi

Amid the ongoing evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday called upon the Central government to accommodate the medical students coming back from the conflict-ridden country in the educational institutions within India. The BJP MP stressed that efforts should be made to ensure that the education of the evacuated medical students isn't hampered.

"We need to accommodate the students (coming back from Ukraine) into our educational institutions by relaxing the norms," tweeted Gandhi on Sunday. Expressing concern over hardships faced by the students, Gandhi said, "The conflict in Ukraine has given a lot of mental pain to thousands of students. On one hand, there are bitter memories of the battlefield, on the other hand, the future hangs in the balance. We should worry about the concerns of students and their parents," reads the tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under 'Operation Ganga' from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries, bordering Ukraine, to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

