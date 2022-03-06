Left Menu

Woman health worker in Bihar's Katihar accuses health centre head of making obscene remark

The Sameli Health Care Centre in Katihar of Bihar witnessed an uproar when a woman health worker accused the head of the centre of making an indecent comment to her on phone. She also said that this sort of inappropriate behaviour has been going on for a while.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Sameli Health Care Centre in Katihar of Bihar witnessed an uproar when a woman health worker accused the head of the center of making an indecent comment to her on phone. She also said that this sort of inappropriate behavior has been going on for a while. I want justice against the inappropriate behavior and social torture being perpetrated upon me," said the woman health worker to ANI.

Narrating the incident that occurred on Friday, she said, "He called me to attend the meeting. During the conversation, he asked me to come and kiss him in the meeting." "I have call recording of the entire conversation. This type of behavior has been going on for some time now," she added.

However, the center in charge (accused) denied the allegations of inappropriate behavior and said this is a conspiracy against me. She has been making these wild allegations since the day I have signed her transfer order. "With regards to the Friday incident, I called her to talk about the meeting. While I was talking to her, my granddaughter started crying. To comfort her, I asked her for a kiss. Then by mistake, the call was still going on and she (employee) recorded this statement of mine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

