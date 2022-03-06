Left Menu

IUML Kerala President Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away at 74

Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the state President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), passed away at the age of 74 due to cancer.

06-03-2022
Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal.. Image Credit: ANI
Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the state President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), passed away at the age of 74 due to cancer. He was undergoing treatment for cancer at the Little Flower Hospital and Research Centre. Hospital authorities confirmed his death via a press note.

He is also the state President of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a prominent Sunni Muslim organisation in Kerala. He was holding the position of IUML State President from 2009. He has also held the post of first State President of Sunni Students Federation in 1973. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

