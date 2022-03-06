Left Menu

US considers sending planes to Poland if Warsaw sends fighter jets to Ukraine: Blinken

The United States is considering sending planes to Poland if Warsaw decided to send fighter jets to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Moldova on Sunday. "We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes," Blinken said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:11 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The United States is considering sending planes to Poland if Warsaw decided to send fighter jets to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Moldova on Sunday. "We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes," Blinken said. "I can't speak to a timeline but I can just say we're looking at it very, very actively."

The visit came after Blinken visited NATO-member Poland on Saturday as the alliance bolsters its eastern flank in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

