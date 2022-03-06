International Women's Day: Army Wives showcase their artistry, entrepreneurial skills

New Delhi (India), March 6 (ANI) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) organised an exhibition to showcase artistry and entrepreneurial skills across the country. Echoing the sentiments of Women's Day, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is organising a PAN India exhibition for its artists and entrepreneurs under Central and Regional AWWA, Army officials said here.

AWWA President Veena Naravane wife of Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited one of these exhibitions organised in the DLF Mall in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields.

220 Army wives will be showcasing their artistry and entrepreneurial skills thereby revealing their artistic and creative side. The event that aims to showcase the multi-faceted nature of ever strong women of the forces started on March 5 and will conclude on March 8. (ANI)

