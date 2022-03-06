Left Menu

International Women's Day: Army Wives showcase their artistry, entrepreneurial skills

New Delhi (India), March 6 (ANI) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) organised an exhibition to showcase artistry and entrepreneurial skills across the country.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:24 IST
International Women's Day: Army Wives showcase their artistry, entrepreneurial skills
AWWA President Veena Naravane at an exhibition to showcase artistry of Army Wives. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi (India), March 6 (ANI) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) organised an exhibition to showcase artistry and entrepreneurial skills across the country. Echoing the sentiments of Women's Day, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is organising a PAN India exhibition for its artists and entrepreneurs under Central and Regional AWWA, Army officials said here.

AWWA President Veena Naravane wife of Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited one of these exhibitions organised in the DLF Mall in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields.

220 Army wives will be showcasing their artistry and entrepreneurial skills thereby revealing their artistic and creative side. The event that aims to showcase the multi-faceted nature of ever strong women of the forces started on March 5 and will conclude on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022