Development projects necessary for state won't be abandoned over controversies: Kerala CM

Projects which are necessary for the development of the state would not be abandoned over controversies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of CIAL's 12 MW solar power plant at Ettukudukka near Payyannur here, the CM said his government was not ready to abandon or postpone any project due to any controversy, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said in a release.

Vijayan, in his speech, further said the state government was implementing big projects along with eco-friendly activities.

He noted that such projects were for the future generations and assured that the government will only undertake development activities which are in line with the public interest and the environment.

The CM, according to the release, said that more solar and hydro projects are needed and CIAL's initiative was a step which further strengthens the government's developmental vision for the state.

The energy generated by solar panels helps protect the environment and in the long run, such projects help in reducing the carbon footprint, Vijayan said at the event.

Detailing the project, the CM said that since it was built by retaining the gradient of the land, it could accommodate 35 per cent more solar panels and therefore, it would generate around 48,000 units of electricity per day.

With this, the installed capacity of CIAL's solar plants has increased to 50 MW and as a result it would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 28,000 metric tonnes per year, the CM was quoted as saying by the release.

