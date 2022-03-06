Andhra Pradesh: Gold, cash, silver worth Rs 5 cr seized from passenger travelling to Coimbatore from Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool police on Sunday seized gold biscuits, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a person who was carrying them in a private bus from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Speaking to ANI in a telephonic conversation, S Ramudu, Kurnool police inspector said, "We have seized gold, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a passenger identified as Venkatesh. We are investigating the case and more details need to be established before revealing facts on it."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

