Andhra Pradesh: Gold, cash, silver worth Rs 5 cr seized from passenger travelling to Coimbatore from Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool police on Sunday seized gold biscuits, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a person who was carrying them in a private bus from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:47 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI in a telephonic conversation, S Ramudu, Kurnool police inspector said, "We have seized gold, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a passenger identified as Venkatesh. We are investigating the case and more details need to be established before revealing facts on it."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

