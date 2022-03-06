Left Menu

Fire breaks out in ATM cash van on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Fire broke out in Mahindra Kotak Bank's ATM cash van on the flyover of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway at IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram on Sunday.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:51 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fire broke out in Mahindra Kotak Bank's ATM cash van on the flyover of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway at IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram on Sunday. The incident took place at nearly 2.15 pm.

Following the incident, the fire brigade was rushed to the spot after which the fire was brought under control. However, the amount of the loss of cash is not known yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

