Libya's NOC says closure of El Feel and Sharara oilfields resulted in loss of 330,000 bpd

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday that the closure of El Feel and Sharara oilfields resulted in the loss of 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), and over 160 million libyan dinars ($34.69 million) on a daily basis.

($1 = 4.6123 Libyan dinars)

