Ukraine central bank allows foreign currency purchases for strategic imports
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian central bank on Sunday said it would allow foreign currency to be purchased on the local interbank market to pay for imports of strategically important goods, easing a restriction imposed at the start of Russia's invasion.
It said the government would agree the list of critical imports that currently includes oil, petrol, coal, drugs, vitamins and blood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
